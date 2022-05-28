5 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least five people are wounded in shootings across the city as of Saturday.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 42-year-old man was shot in the East Chatham neighborhood Friday night.

The victim was traveling in a vehicle, on the 7900 block of South Drexel around 10:19 a.m., when he arrived at a blockage caused by several vehicles and a group of people.

The victim began to pass through when he heard several shots and felt pain to his shoulder, police said.

The victim self-transported to the University of Illinois in fair condition.

Three people were wounded after a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood Friday night.

Police said around 10:15 p.m. A 34-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle with a 31-year-old woman standing near his driver's side window, on the 900 block of North Lockwood, when several unidentified offenders approached the victims and began shooting before fleeing the scene on foot.

The man suffered two gunshot wounds to the neck and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he is listed in critical condition. The woman suffered one gunshot wound to the elbow and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

During the shooting, a 32-year-old man was driving down the street and was also struck by gunfire. The male victim sustained one gunshot wound to the lower back and was transported to Rush Hospital in good condition.

Hours later, a 56-year-old man was shot while standing on a porch in South Austin early Saturday morning.

Police said around 3:32 a.m. the victim was standing outside on a porch, on the 500 block of North Lavergne, when he was shot at by an unidentified offender traveling in a white SUV.

The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the back and hip and was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody in either incident.

This is a developing story.