Chicago Weekend Shootings: 4 dead, 2 wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four people are killed and two others are wounded in shootings over the weekend. The ages of the victims range from 20 to 36.

In the first shooting of the weekend, 2 men were killed, and a woman is critically wounded in a drive-by shooting on the city's West Side Friday night.

Police said around 11:17 p.m.,two victims were in a vehicle driving southbound, in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue, when a beige SUV approached and began firing shots toward their vehicle.

A man in his 20's was shot in the left side of the head, thigh, and armpit and was transported by Chicago Fire to Mt Sinai hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A woman, 29, was shot in the head, back, and left arm and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A third victim, a 36-year-old man, was caught in the crossfire and was discovered a short distance away from the shooting after his vehicle struck a parked vehicle.

He was shot in the back and was also transported to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Two men were found shot to death in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police said the shooting happened in the 800 block of West 87th Street around 12:55 a.m.

Officers responding to a shots fired call discovered the two victims on the ground with gunshot wounds.

One of the men was shot in the head and there was a handgun recovered lying next to him, according to police. He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

The second man was shot twice in the chest and was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Less than an hour later in the, 1400 block of South Kedvale Avenue, officers responding to a person shot discovered a man, 28, in the rear of the residence shot around 1:43 a.m.

The victim was shot in the right forearm and was transported to Mt Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Officers made entry and arrested two women and also recovered two handguns.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing Story