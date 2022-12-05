Man shot multiple times by carjackers on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is in serious condition after he was shot by carjackers in Chicago's Clearing neighborhood Sunday evening.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the 34-year-old victim was inside a vehicle in the 6400 block of South Cicero Avenue just before 8 p.m. when he was approached by "multiple male offenders" with guns, who demanded his vehicle.

The victim and one of the attackers got into a fight outside the vehicle when one of the attackers shot the victim in the abdomen multiple itmes.

The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

No one is in custody as detectives investigate.