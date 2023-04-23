Chicago Weekend Shootings: 1 dead, 14 injured
CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one person is dead and eight others are injured following shootings in Chicago over the weekend. The ages of the victims range from 3 years old to 59.
Two of the victims of shootings are young children who were shot within just two hours of each other.
The first happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday at 88th and Euclid. Police combed through a crime scene that extends across multiple houses. The shooting left a 3-year-old boy in serious condition after he was shot in the face inside a home there in the Calumet Heights neighborhood. He was taken to Jackson Park Hospital and transferred to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was initially reported in serious condition.
Shortly after that a 6-year-old girl and a 33-year-old man were injured in a shooting in a home in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood. Just after 5 p.m., the two were inside the home in the 6600 block of South Drexel Avenue with who police describe as two "known offenders." At least one had a gun and started shooting. The 6-year-old girl was struck in the arm. She was transported to Comer Children's Hospital and was initially reported in good condition. The man was struck in the back and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in unkown condtiion.
No arrests have been made in either incident.
In a deadly shooting, a 33-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 8900 block of South Brandon around 1:37 a.m. when a known man started shooting during an argument. The victim was transported to teh University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshots to the back and chest, and he was pronounced dead.
In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:
- At 9:40 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of West Flournoy, a 35-year-old man was standing in the sidewalk when someone inside a vehicle started shooting. The victim self-transported to Loretto Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.
- At 12:07 a.m. Saturday in the 10000 block of South Vermont, a 59-year-old man was driving when he was shot by an unkown person. He was transport to Advocated Christ Medical Center in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the face and abdomen.
- At 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of West Fullerton, a 22-year-old woman was in the passenger seat of a vehicle when she was shot. She was driven to St. Mary's Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head and will be transferred to Stroger Hospital.
- At 11:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of West 50th Street, a 17-year-old boy was a passenger in a moving car when an unknown person fired shots from the sidewalk.The victim was transported to Mount Sinai in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the right arm and back.
- At 5:11 p.m. in the 600 block of East 44th Street, a 36-year-old man was inside a vehicle when he was shot in the back. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was initially reported in good condition.
- At 11:26 p.m. Saturday, in the 4900 block of South Leamington Avenue, police responded to a person shot and found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim related to officers that he was shot at by an unknown man traveling in a black SUV. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he is listed in good condition.
- At 12:55 a.m. Sunday, in the 1800 block of East 71st Street, police responded to a person shot and found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the hand. The victim related to officers that he heard shots fired and felt pain. The victim was transported to Jackson Park Hospital where he is listed in fair condition.
- At 11:26 p.m. Saturday, in the 1300 block of West 111th Street, police responded to a person shot and found three men struck by gunfire. A 38-year-old man was shot in the arm and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition. A 37-year-old was struck once on the leg and was also taken to Christ in good condition. A 24-year-old man was shot in the torso and was taken to Christ in serious condition. One of the victims related to the officers that they were outside when they were shot at by a man who fled the scene on foot.
- At 3:20 p.m. Sunday, in the 5100 block of South Princeton, a 31-year-old man victim was traveling in his vehicle when he was shot at by an unknown suspect traveling in a black truck. The victim was struck once on the leg and self-transported to Stroger Hospital where he is listed in good condition.
