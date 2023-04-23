Chicago Weekend Shootings: 1 dead, 14 injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one person is dead and eight others are injured following shootings in Chicago over the weekend. The ages of the victims range from 3 years old to 59.

Two of the victims of shootings are young children who were shot within just two hours of each other.

The first happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday at 88th and Euclid. Police combed through a crime scene that extends across multiple houses. The shooting left a 3-year-old boy in serious condition after he was shot in the face inside a home there in the Calumet Heights neighborhood. He was taken to Jackson Park Hospital and transferred to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was initially reported in serious condition.

Shortly after that a 6-year-old girl and a 33-year-old man were injured in a shooting in a home in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood. Just after 5 p.m., the two were inside the home in the 6600 block of South Drexel Avenue with who police describe as two "known offenders." At least one had a gun and started shooting. The 6-year-old girl was struck in the arm. She was transported to Comer Children's Hospital and was initially reported in good condition. The man was struck in the back and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in unkown condtiion.

No arrests have been made in either incident.

In a deadly shooting, a 33-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 8900 block of South Brandon around 1:37 a.m. when a known man started shooting during an argument. The victim was transported to teh University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshots to the back and chest, and he was pronounced dead.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday: