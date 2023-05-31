Watch CBS News
Wednesday last day to apply for Mayor Johnson's Cook Co. Board seat
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wednesday marks the last day for applications to fill Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's old seat on the Cook County Board of Commissioners.

Any registered voters living in the first district can apply for the job.

Then, a committee of 10 people from the district will choose one to serve as commissioner until a special election next year.

May 31, 2023

