Chicago Weather Alert: Heavy rainfall by afternoon; Flood watch issued for DeKalb and McHenry counties

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cold front becomes stationary, delivering showers and storms from today through Monday, when it finally passes through Chicago heavy rainfall is possible.

A flood watch is up for DeKalb and McHenry counties, where up to 2 inches of rain has already fallen.

Skies clear up for sunshine on Tuesday with a cooler high of just 78 degrees.

Stats

Normal High- 84

Saturday High- 95

Today- 86

Sunrise- 5:51am

Forecast

Today: Showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain possible. High of 86.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, 74.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. 78.