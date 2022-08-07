Chicago Weather Alert: Heavy rainfall by afternoon; Flood watch issued for DeKalb and McHenry counties
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cold front becomes stationary, delivering showers and storms from today through Monday, when it finally passes through Chicago heavy rainfall is possible.
A flood watch is up for DeKalb and McHenry counties, where up to 2 inches of rain has already fallen.
Skies clear up for sunshine on Tuesday with a cooler high of just 78 degrees.
Stats
Normal High- 84
Saturday High- 95
Today- 86
Sunrise- 5:51am
Forecast
Today: Showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain possible. High of 86.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, 74.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. 78.
