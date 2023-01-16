Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: cloudy and dry on Tuesday

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain today
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain today 02:00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered rain and isolated rumbles of thunder this evening. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Cloudy skies and mainly dry for Tuesday with low 40s throughout the day.

Mainly dry for Wednesday morning, then increasing rain chances late in the afternoon and into the evening. Highs in the low 40s. Shower chances continue into Thursday with highs in the low 40s. A rain and snow mix if possible Thursday night.

Cooler Friday and this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Scattered evening showers and isolated storms. Mostly cloudy overnight. Low 40°

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. High 42°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, then a chance for showers late in the afternoon and evening. High 40°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on January 16, 2023 / 4:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

