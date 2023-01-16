Chicago First Alert Weather: cloudy and dry on Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered rain and isolated rumbles of thunder this evening. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

CBS

Cloudy skies and mainly dry for Tuesday with low 40s throughout the day.

CBS

Mainly dry for Wednesday morning, then increasing rain chances late in the afternoon and into the evening. Highs in the low 40s. Shower chances continue into Thursday with highs in the low 40s. A rain and snow mix if possible Thursday night.

CBS

Cooler Friday and this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

CBS

TONIGHT: Scattered evening showers and isolated storms. Mostly cloudy overnight. Low 40°

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. High 42°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, then a chance for showers late in the afternoon and evening. High 40°