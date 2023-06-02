Watch CBS News
Wear Orange Day in support of National Gun Violence Awareness Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today is National Gun Violence Awareness Day and you will see people wearing orange in support of the effort.

Around 11 a.m., Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will observe Wear Orange Day by highlighting the efforts of Healing Hurt People Chicago - a group that supports people who have been violently injured.

Then at 3 p.m., the Wear Orange Peace March will step off from Michele Clark High School in South Austin.

The first Wear Orange Day was held on June 2, 2015 - that would have been Hadiya Pendleton's 18th birthday.

Pendleton was shot and killed by gang members in 2013, and her death helped Gun Violence Awareness Day become a national event.

