10 years since death of Hadiya Pendleton

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former First Lady Michelle Obama is among those pausing to remember Hadiya Pendleton, a 15-year-old girl gunned down 10 years ago Sunday. 

Pendleton had just finished a final exam at King College Prep when she was gunned down in a Kenwood park, which is now named in her honor.

Two weeks earlier she had performed at President Barack Obama's second innauguration. 

The man now serving 84 years in prison for her murder said he shot a group of teens thinking they were rival gang members. 

Hadiya's parents continue the fight against gun violence. 

First published on January 30, 2023 / 1:47 AM

