Waukegan man charged with cutting family member, threatening others at Beach Park residence

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) — A man was charged with attacking a family member and threatening others with a box cutter Thursday night in Beach Park.

Ricardo Carcamo-Ortega, 28, from Waukegan, Illinois, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of domestic battery, and criminal property damage.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said around 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 10100 block of West California Avenue for a report of a man threatening others with a knife. It was learned that Carcamo-Ortega was armed with a knife and threatening family members.  

Deputies arrived and saw Carcamo-Ortega outside, who then ran back into the home and into the basement.

Deputies entered the basement after hearing screaming and found Carcamo-Ortega sitting on a couch, holding a small child. They were able to quickly rescue the child and apprehend him, the office said.  

Deputies determined that Carcamo-Ortega became angry when his family tried to stop him from leaving the home and driving while intoxicated. During the argument, he pulled a box cutter from his pocket and slashed a family member's arm. He also used the weapon to damage a vehicle's tires, and he chased other family members with the box cutter.

The victim suffered a slash to their arm but was not seriously injured.

Carcamo-Ortega remains held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing on Friday. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

