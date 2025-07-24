Watch CBS News
Waukegan man charged with allegedly selling cocaine to undercover detective in Lake County

A Waukegan man was charged after authorities said he sold drugs to an undercover detective multiple times in Lake County.

Agustin Arias Jr., 41, was charged with three counts of delivering a controlled substance within 500 feet of a school.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Group said it launched the investigation after developing information that Arias Jr. was allegedly selling narcotics.

An undercover operation was initiated, and it was found that Arias Jr. was selling cocaine in Lake County.   

During the investigation, Arias Jr. allegedly sold drugs to undercover detectives several times, within 500 feet of an elementary school, authorities said. 

Detectives arrested Arias Jr. last week following a traffic stop.  

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office filed a petition to detain Arias in custody while awaiting trial. The petition was granted by the court following a detention hearing. 

Arias remains in the Lake County Jail. He is due back in court on Aug. 6.

