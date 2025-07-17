Wauconda police treat teens to ice cream for reporting gun found on sidewalk

Police reward 4 teens with ice cream after finding gun in northwest suburb

Police reward 4 teens with ice cream after finding gun in northwest suburb

Police reward 4 teens with ice cream after finding gun in northwest suburb

Wauconda police are praising the quick thinking of four teenage boys who found a handgun lying on the sidewalk on Wednesday.

Police said the boys were riding their pikes near the Route 12 underpass on Route 176 when they spotted a Colt .25 caliber handgun on the ground.

Two of the boys stayed at the scene while the other two rode their bikes to the Wauconda Police Department to report it. Officers arrived at the scene and secured the unloaded gun.

Wauconda Police Chief David Wermes praised the teens for their actions.

"The bravery and common sense these young men showed is truly commendable," he said. "They turned a potentially dangerous situation into an example of community responsibility."

Chief Wermes treated the boys to ice cream at a Dairy Queen as a small gesture.

Anyone with information about the handgun is asked to contact the Wauconda Police Department at 847-526-2421.