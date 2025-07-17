Watch CBS News
Wauconda police treat teens to ice cream for reporting gun found on sidewalk

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Wauconda police are praising the quick thinking of four teenage boys who found a handgun lying on the sidewalk on Wednesday. 

Police said the boys were riding their pikes near the Route 12 underpass on Route 176 when they spotted a Colt .25 caliber handgun on the ground. 

Two of the boys stayed at the scene while the other two rode their bikes to the Wauconda Police Department to report it. Officers arrived at the scene and secured the unloaded gun. 

Wauconda Police Chief David Wermes praised the teens for their actions.

"The bravery and common sense these young men showed is truly commendable," he said. "They turned a potentially dangerous situation into an example of community responsibility."

Chief Wermes treated the boys to ice cream at a Dairy Queen as a small gesture.   

Anyone with information about the handgun is asked to contact the Wauconda Police Department at 847-526-2421. 

