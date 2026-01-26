Water main break in Lincolnwood shuts down part of Devon Avenue, repairs to last hours

A water main break in Lincolnwood, Illinois, has shut down part of westbound Devon Avenue and will not be fixed for hours, officials said.

Officials with Lincolnwood Public Works said a water pipe broke just after 5 a.m. Monday in the 3700 block of W. Devon Ave. As a result, westbound lanes of Devon for several blocks are now closed.

The main break happened underneath the street, but sent water flowing onto street level and icing up in some sections, as temperatures Monday stayed well below freezing.

Public works officials said the repairs to the pipe will take all day and could stretch into Tuesday as well. Lanes are expected t remain closed during repairs. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

Eastbound lanes appeared to be open as normal.