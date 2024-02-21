Warmer Wednesday in Chicago. Here's what to expect

CBS News Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A taste of spring is coming to Chicago on Wednesday.

It will feel more like April with mixed sunshine and highs in the 60s.

Clouds gather and increase tonight as showers develop. Rain lingers in areas south of Chicago as the day opens up Thursday before ending. Cooler temps come Thursday as highs hold in the 50s.

A brief cool down for Friday and Saturday in the 40s. Quickly rebounding back to the 50s and 60s from Sunday into Monday and Tuesday.

The warmer-than-normal pattern lingers through the final days of the month.

TODAY:

BREEZY & WARMER, MIXED SUNSHINE HIGH: 62

TONIGHT:

CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS LOW: 40

TOMORROW:

EARLY MORNING SHOWERS, "COOLER" HIGH: 53

