Watch CBS News
Weather

Warmer Wednesday in Chicago. Here's what to expect

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Temps climb to 60s in Chicago
Temps climb to 60s in Chicago 02:05
next-10-221.png
CBS News Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --  A taste of spring is coming to Chicago on Wednesday. 

high-temps-221.jpg
CBS News Chicago

It will feel more like April with mixed sunshine and highs in the 60s. 

Clouds gather and increase tonight as showers develop. Rain lingers in areas south of Chicago as the day opens up Thursday before ending. Cooler temps come Thursday as highs hold in the 50s. 

future-clouds.png
CBS News Chicago
future-clouds-9am-221.jpg

A brief cool down for Friday and Saturday in the 40s. Quickly rebounding back to the 50s and 60s from Sunday into Monday and Tuesday. 

weekend-221.jpg
CBS News Chicago

The warmer-than-normal pattern lingers through the final days of the month. 

TODAY: 

BREEZY & WARMER, MIXED SUNSHINE HIGH: 62

TONIGHT: 

CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS LOW: 40

TOMORROW: 

EARLY MORNING SHOWERS, "COOLER" HIGH: 53

7day-221.jpg
CBS News Chicago
Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on February 21, 2024 / 7:01 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.