First Alert Weather: Even warmer temps to wrap up holiday weekend

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny, warmer temps for Easter
First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny, warmer temps for Easter 01:34

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Enjoy this beautiful Sunday with a high in the mid-60s. 

CBS News Chicago
CBS News Chicago

We'll see mostly cloudy skies, Monday morning, giving way to sunshine. 

CBS News Chicago
CBS News Chicago

Upper 60s. It's dry for the remainder of the 7-day period with temps in the 70s! The next chance of rain looks to be next Sunday.

CBS News Chicago

Stats

Normal high- 56

Saturday- 63

Today- 68

Easter Sunrise- 6:21am

Sunset- 7:26pm
Forecast

Today- Mostly sunny with a high of 66.

Tonight- Partly cloudy, low of 46

Monday- Becoming sunny and 68.

Ed Curran
Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on April 9, 2023 / 6:10 AM

