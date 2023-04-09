First Alert Weather: Even warmer temps to wrap up holiday weekend

First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny, warmer temps for Easter

First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny, warmer temps for Easter

First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny, warmer temps for Easter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Enjoy this beautiful Sunday with a high in the mid-60s.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

We'll see mostly cloudy skies, Monday morning, giving way to sunshine.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Upper 60s. It's dry for the remainder of the 7-day period with temps in the 70s! The next chance of rain looks to be next Sunday.

CBS News Chicago

Stats

Normal high- 56

Saturday- 63

Today- 68

Easter Sunrise- 6:21am

Sunset- 7:26pm

Forecast

Today- Mostly sunny with a high of 66.

Tonight- Partly cloudy, low of 46

Monday- Becoming sunny and 68.