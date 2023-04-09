First Alert Weather: Even warmer temps to wrap up holiday weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Enjoy this beautiful Sunday with a high in the mid-60s.
We'll see mostly cloudy skies, Monday morning, giving way to sunshine.
Upper 60s. It's dry for the remainder of the 7-day period with temps in the 70s! The next chance of rain looks to be next Sunday.
Stats
Normal high- 56
Saturday- 63
Today- 68
Easter Sunrise- 6:21am
Sunset- 7:26pm
Forecast
Today- Mostly sunny with a high of 66.
Tonight- Partly cloudy, low of 46
Monday- Becoming sunny and 68.
