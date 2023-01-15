Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Warmer temps with peeks of sunshine

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Cloudy with some sunshine
First Alert Weather: Cloudy with some sunshine 01:52

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The cloud cover Saturday averaged about 9/10ths of the sky, but it thinned enough for a good amount of sunshine. It didn't help warm us, however, and we saw a high of 31. That's normal for January 14.

Today should come in quite a bit warmer with a southerly wind and temps running about 11 degrees above the norm. Rain enters the picture late tonight and is with us through the Monday holiday. At least it'll be mild, upper 40s.

Stats

Normal- 31

Saturday- 31

Today- 42

Sunup- 7:17 am

Forecast

Today- Mostly cloudy and warmer. High of 42.

Tonight- Rain late and a low of 36.

Monday- Rain. 49.

Tuesday- AM shower chance. Mostly cloudy and 44.

Ed Curran
Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on January 15, 2023 / 6:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

