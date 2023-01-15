First Alert Weather: Warmer temps with peeks of sunshine
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The cloud cover Saturday averaged about 9/10ths of the sky, but it thinned enough for a good amount of sunshine. It didn't help warm us, however, and we saw a high of 31. That's normal for January 14.
Today should come in quite a bit warmer with a southerly wind and temps running about 11 degrees above the norm. Rain enters the picture late tonight and is with us through the Monday holiday. At least it'll be mild, upper 40s.
Stats
Normal- 31
Saturday- 31
Today- 42
Sunup- 7:17 am
Forecast
Today- Mostly cloudy and warmer. High of 42.
Tonight- Rain late and a low of 36.
Monday- Rain. 49.
Tuesday- AM shower chance. Mostly cloudy and 44.
