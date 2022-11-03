Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm winds bring near-record high temperatures
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gusty south/southwest winds have carried temperatures into the lower 70s.
Record high for today is 75 degrees. We still have some time to climb but as of Thursday afternoon, the temperature at O'Hare International Airport is 72 and Midway International Airport is 74.
It will turn cloudy tonight as our next system gets closer.
Scattered shower chances start tomorrow with rain and wind likely around daybreak Saturday. At that time, cold front will pass and temperatures will fall throughout the day as drier, cooler air settles into our region.
TONIGHT: CLOUDY & MILD. LOW 60.
FRIDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS. BREEZY. HIGH 71.
SATURDAY: MORNING RAIN & WIND. HIGH 62. AFTERNOON CLEARING WITH FALLING TEMPS.
SUNDAY: SUNNY & BREEZY. HIGH 65.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.