Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm winds bring near-record high temperatures

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Mild temps through the evening
First Alert Weather: Mild temps through the evening 02:07

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gusty south/southwest winds have carried temperatures into the lower 70s.

wind-gusts-adi.png
CBS

Record high for today is 75 degrees. We still have some time to climb but as of Thursday afternoon, the temperature at O'Hare International Airport is 72 and Midway International Airport is 74.

daypart-3-panel-evening.png
CBS
next-24-hours-graph.png
CBS

It will turn cloudy tonight as our next system gets closer.

next-24-to-48-hours-graph.png
CBS

Scattered shower chances start tomorrow with rain and wind likely around daybreak Saturday. At that time, cold front will pass and temperatures will fall throughout the day as drier, cooler air settles into our region.

weekend-forecast.png
CBS
temp.png
CBS

TONIGHT: CLOUDY & MILD. LOW 60.

FRIDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS. BREEZY. HIGH 71.

SATURDAY: MORNING RAIN & WIND. HIGH 62. AFTERNOON CLEARING WITH FALLING TEMPS.

SUNDAY: SUNNY & BREEZY. HIGH 65.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on November 3, 2022 / 2:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.