Warm weather welcomes the week in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The weather this week features very mild temperatures and a chance for some light rain showers later in the week.

An area of high pressure will keep things dry and unseasonably warm through Wednesday with highs in the 50s.

On Thursday, a weak cold front will move through, bringing a slight chance for light showers, mainly across areas south of I-80.

Behind the front, temperatures will briefly cool down on Friday and Saturday.

Tonight: Clear skies, light winds. Low 29.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 54.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 59.

