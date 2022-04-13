Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm temps, showers and thunderstorms through the day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We begin the day with extremely warm temperatures. The midnight temp was 67 degrees at O'Hare. A warm front is lifting into the region this morning. We'll see showers and thunderstorms after about 8 a.m. I'm not expecting these to become severe but we'll have to keep an eye on them. This rain will be possible until about noon.

Strong to severe storms are expected this afternoon as a cold front collides with the very warm air in place. Expect the highest probability of severe storms between about 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Powerful thunderstorm winds, heavy downpours, and the risk of a few tornadoes exist. The better chance for tornado development will be south of I-80 and in central Illinois. A few factors may get in the way of severe storms, including the morning storms that could soak up some of the energy and help stabilize the atmosphere.

Tomorrow is a cooler day on the backside of this system.

Passover and Easter this weekend.

Passover begins Friday evening.

50 on Saturday, breezy and sunny.

48 Easter Sunday with some light rain possible in the afternoon.

Normal High: 58

Monday's High: 69

Today's High: 71

Forecast

Today: Some showers and thunderstorms this morning with severe storms later this afternoon. High of 71. Southerly winds 15-20, gusting to 35 mph.

Tonight: some showers early, low of 40.

Thursday: Sunny, breezy, and colder. High of 53.