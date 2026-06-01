Walgreens robbed at gunpoint in Chicago's Logan Square community

A Walgreens drugstore was robbed at gunpoint in Chicago's Logan Square community early Monday morning.

At 4:45 a.m., two men entered the Walgreens at 2001 N. Milwaukee Ave., at Armitage Avenue, police said. They displayed a gun and demanded money, police said.

The robbers made off with an unspecified amount of money from the register, and fled north on the nearby residential Campbell Avenue, police said.

No one was injured in the robbery.

No one was in custody in the robbery as of later Monday morning. Grand Central Area detectives were investigating.