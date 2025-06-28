Monument dedication ceremony honoring 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi held in Plainfield

The Plainfield community gathered on Saturday to honor a 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy who was killed in an Islamophobic hate crime murder in 2023.

The Chicago office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations joined the family of Wadie Alfayoumi for the newly installed monument in his name.

The ceremony was held at 10 a.m. at the Van Horn Woods East playground in Plainfield.

Last month, a landlord was convicted on all counts for his murder and for attempted murder for stabbing the boy's mother in October 2023. He was sentenced to 53 years in prison.