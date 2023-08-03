Visitation services set for CFD member who drowned while swimming with family in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) – Visitation services are set for the Chicago Fire Department member who drowned while out swimming with his family in Lake Michigan over the weekend.

Wilbert Hayes, 43, was pulled from the water at 31st Street Beach Sunday morning.

A source told CBS 2 that he had just ended his shift before heading to the beach.

Visitation for Hayes will be at the Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home in Oak Brook Terrace on Wednesday, Aug. 9 starting at noon.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of his death was an accidental drowning.

Hayes had been with the department since 2009.