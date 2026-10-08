Family holds visitation for 7-year-old Eddimar Hernandez Chacon, stabbed to death in Chatham

The family of a 7-year-old girl who was killed in a random stabbing in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood last weekend held a visitation before her funeral Thursday afternoon.

Pastor Paco Amador of New Life Church in Little Village said Eddimar Hernandez Chacon's mother's pain is insufferable. She is still processing her daughter's death.

Eddimar's picture sat outside Heritage Funeral Home Thursday afternoon. Wednesday, mourners filled a Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in South Chicago church to remember her, burning incense and offering prayers.

The woman charged with Eddimar's death, 48-year-old Shavon Gayden, is now out of the hospital and being held at the Cook County Jail. A judge postponed two hearings this week because she was still hospitalized, but she is expected to make her first court appearance Friday.

Chicago police say Gayden stabbed Eddimar as she walked with her sister Saturday morning on South Cottage Grove Avenue. After the attack, multiple bystanders battered Gayden to prevent her from escaping. Others held her down until police arrived.

Gayden's public defender has asked for a psychiatric evaluation, and people who know Gayden told CBS News Chicago they have fought for years to get her mental health treatment and off the streets.

Pastor Amador said he's been in close contact with the family, who have endured a lot, before they lost their daughter.

"I feel like they have experienced immigration and a lot of hardship. First coming, running away from the country, arriving here and then of course Operation Midway Blitz. Then the change of the courts. It feels like there's a lot of pain looming and at the same time, this. Living in the city," he said.

A private funeral follows after Thursday's visitation.