Girl, 7, killed in stabbing on South Side; woman in custody

A 7-year-old girl was killed in a stabbing on the city's South Side on Saturday morning.

Chicago police said the girl was walking on the southbound side of the 8600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue just before noon, when she was approached by a woman.

The woman pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the girl multiple times in the back.

She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said bystanders who witnessed the stabbing detained the woman. They said she was injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in police custody.

It is unclear if the woman knew the girl.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.