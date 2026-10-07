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Memorial mass for Eddimar Hernandez Chacon, killed in Chatham stabbing, happening Wednesday evening

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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A memorial will take place Wednesday evening for the 7-year-old girl who was fatally stabbed in the Chatham neighborhood over the weekend.

Prosecutors said Eddimar Hernandez Chacon was walking with her sister in the 8600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue Saturday morning when a woman lunged at the sister first before attacking and fatally stabbing the 7-year-old.

Police said bystanders jumped in to detain the woman, who has been charged in her killing.

The memorial mass will take place on Wednesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 3200 E. 91st Street at 6:30 p.m. 

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