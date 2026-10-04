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Woman charged with allegedly stabbing, killing 7-year-old girl on South Side

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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A woman accused of fatally stabbing a 7-year-old girl on the South Side on Saturday morning has been charged.

Chicago police said Shavon Gayden, 48, of Chicago, was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Police said minutes before her arrest, she allegedly stabbed and killed the girl in the 8600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in the East Chatham neighborhood just before noon.

According to police, the girl, identified by loved ones as Eddimar Hernandez Chacon, was walking when she was approached by a woman, who pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the girl multiple times in the back.

She was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said bystanders who witnessed the stabbing detained the woman. They said she was injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in police custody.

The motivation for the attack and whether the attacker knew the victim remains unclear.

Gayden is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Monday.

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