Visitation Thursday for fallen Chicago police officer John Bartholomew

A visitation will be held on Thursday for fallen Chicago police officer John Bartholomew, who was fatally shot at Swedish Hospital.

The visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, at St. Andrew's Greek Orthodox Church, 5649 N. Sheridan Rd., in Edgewater.

Bartholomew's funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 8, also at St. Andrew's, followed by a private burial service.

The 38-year-old first responder is remembered as a husband, father, and well-respected officer.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communication said street closures will begin around 11 a.m., near Sheridan Road, Bryn Mawr, and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Officials are warning drivers to prepare for heavy congestion throughout the area.

The man accused of shooting and killing Bartholomew was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the shooting, along with several other felony charges related to the shooting and an earlier robbery.

Prosecutors said 26-year-old Alphonso Talley was arrested for robbing and pistol-whipping a Family Dollar employee on April 25. He told officers that he swallowed drugs and needed medical help. Once inside Swedish Hospital, he allegedly pulled out a gun from beneath a blanket, shot Bartholomew and his partner, and then stole a hospital worker's badge to escape. Talley was arrested in a nearby backyard.

After the shooting, Bartholomew and his partner were taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where Bartholomew was pronounced dead. His partner remained hospitalized on Thursday, but his condition has improved, and he has been up and alert, and able to respond to questions using body cues.