Visitation for CFD firefighter Steven Decker, who died during training exercise

Visitation was to be held Thursday for Chicago firefighter Steven Decker, who died during a training exercise last week.

Decker, 61, collapsed on Thursday, May 14, during a training exercise in the 6600 block of North Kedzie Avenue, on the edge of the West Rogers Park or West Ridge community right along the North Shore Channel and the boundary with Lincolnwood.

Sources said Decker was taking part in a hose test when he collapsed, and his fellow firefighters began administering CPR to try to revive him before taking him to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 4 p.m. last Thursday.

Visitation for Decker will be held on Thursday, May 21, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Homes, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., in the Norwood Park neighborhood.

Decker's funeral will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 5650 N. Canfield Ave., also in the Norwood Park neighborhood.

Decker, 61, was a nearly 30-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department, assigned as a fire engineer with Engine 71, at 6239 N. California Ave. in West Rogers Park.