Chicago Fire Department member dies during training exercise in West Rogers Park

A member of the Chicago Fire Department died on Thursday during a training exercise.

Fire Department officials said it happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 6600 block of North Kedzie Avenue in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

The member who died was a 30-year veteran of the department, but did not immediately provide further details on the incident, including whether the employee was a firefighter, EMT, or paramedic.

A procession was expected to take the fallen member's body to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office on Thursday evening.

The death comes less than two months after Chicago firefighter Michael Altman was killed in an apartment fire in Rogers Park. A man has been charged with arson and murder in Altman's death.