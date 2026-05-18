Funeral scheduled for Friday for fallen Chicago firefighter Steven Decker, who died during training exercise

Funeral arrangements were announced Monday afternoon for fallen Chicago firefighter Steven Decker, who died during a training exercise last week.

Visitation for Decker will be held on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Homes, 6250 N. Milwaukee Av., in the Norwood Park neighborhood.

Decker's funeral will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 5650 N. Canfield Av., also in the Norwood Park neighborhood.

Decker collapsed during a training exercise on Thursday afternoon in the 6600 block of North Kedzie Avenue in West Rogers Park.

Sources said he was taking part in a hose test when he collapsed, and his fellow firefighters began administering CPR to try to revive him before taking him to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 4 p.m.

Decker, 61, was a nearly 30-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department, assigned as a fire engineer with Engine 71 in West Rogers Park. Fire engineers are typically responsible for maintaining fire engines and other equipment, driving fire engines, and connecting hoses to hydrants and other water sources, in addition to standard firefighter duties.