Letter carriers union, Sen. Dick Durbin call attention to violence against workers

CHICAGO (CBS) – The recent string of violence against U.S. Postal Service letter carriers is getting more attention.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) sent a scathing letter to the Attorney General and U.S. Postmaster on Tuesday regarding concerns about violence against postal workers.

The first paragraph referenced two armed robberies against letter carriers in the Chicago area last week. One carrier was shot.

Durbin also wrote about possible solutions and laid out 14 pointed questions, demanding answers within three weeks.

Those questions surrounded postal crimes, including the use of master keys that appear to be the reason thieves are attacking postal employees in the first place.

Also on Tuesday night, a union representing letter carriers is holding a rally to call attention to the uptick in crime and pushing for new strategies to keep everyone safe.