Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Shooting: Suspects shoot, attempt to rob postal carrier in Kilbourn Park

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Shooting: Suspects shoot and attempt to rob man in Irving Park
Chicago Shooting: Suspects shoot and attempt to rob man in Kilbourn Park 00:45

CHICAGO (CBS) – Suspects shot and attempted to rob a postal carrier on Chicago's Northwest Side on Tuesday afternoon.

The 52-year-old victim was approached by two unknown male offenders who attempted to take his belongings around 3:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of North Kildare Avenue.

One of the offenders discharged a firearm and struck the victim in the leg, Chicago police said.

The mail carrier was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital and initially reported in critical condition.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service – Chicago Division tweeted that postal inspectors were responding to the scene and confirmed a letter carrier was shot.

No offenders are in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 1, 2023 / 4:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.