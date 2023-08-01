Chicago Shooting: Suspects shoot, attempt to rob postal carrier in Kilbourn Park

Chicago Shooting: Suspects shoot and attempt to rob man in Kilbourn Park

Chicago Shooting: Suspects shoot and attempt to rob man in Irving Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Suspects shot and attempted to rob a postal carrier on Chicago's Northwest Side on Tuesday afternoon.

The 52-year-old victim was approached by two unknown male offenders who attempted to take his belongings around 3:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of North Kildare Avenue.

One of the offenders discharged a firearm and struck the victim in the leg, Chicago police said.

The mail carrier was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital and initially reported in critical condition.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service – Chicago Division tweeted that postal inspectors were responding to the scene and confirmed a letter carrier was shot.

No offenders are in custody. Area detectives are investigating.