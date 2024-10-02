Watch CBS News
Vigil held for woman found shot to death on Chicago's Southeast Side

By Jermont Terry, Matthew Cramer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Family and friends gathered Wednesday night to remember a 19-year-old woman who was shot and killed this past weekend on the city's Southeast Side.

The body of Sierra Evans, 19, was discovered with gunshot wounds in the 9500 block of South Avenue N at 9:32 a.m. Saturday.

"I'm just asking whoever did this, whatever coward did this, turn yourself in, because you know it's wrong. We know it's wrong," said Evans' uncle, Mark Abrams. "You're going to turn yourself in eventually, so just turn yourself in, and be a man and say, confess, 'I did it.'"  

sierra-evans.png
Sierra Evans Family Photo

The vigil for Evans was held at the same spot where her body was found.

"Anytime you lose a life—especially a young life like this—it's devastating," said Ald. Peter Chico (10th). "It's a young female, her whole life ahead of her, and the thought of it—it just cripples me."

So far, police have not made any arrests in the case.

