Family, activist to hold vigil for nurse killed outside home in Little Village

/ CBS Chicago

Family to hold vigil for nurse killed in Little Village
Family to hold vigil for nurse killed in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been three years since a little village nurse was shot and killed outside of his family's home.

Now they're continuing their fight for justice.

Frank Aguilar, 32, was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting near 32nd and Lawndale Avenue.

His family says he was coming home from work after a long shift.

A 19-year-old was identified as the driver a second person, a 13-year-old boy, was identified but not charged.

This evening, family members and activists are hosting a candlelight vigil and prayer.

It will begin tonight at 5:30 p.m. near Hamlin and 32nd Street. 

First published on November 13, 2022 / 9:18 AM

