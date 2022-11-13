Family, activist to hold vigil for nurse killed outside home in Little Village
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been three years since a little village nurse was shot and killed outside of his family's home.
Now they're continuing their fight for justice.
Frank Aguilar, 32, was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting near 32nd and Lawndale Avenue.
His family says he was coming home from work after a long shift.
A 19-year-old was identified as the driver a second person, a 13-year-old boy, was identified but not charged.
This evening, family members and activists are hosting a candlelight vigil and prayer.
It will begin tonight at 5:30 p.m. near Hamlin and 32nd Street.
