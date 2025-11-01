Video shows man robbed in front of child outside Bridgeport home

An armed robbery in Bridgeport caught on surveillance video shows the moment a man and his small child were surrounded by gunmen in front of their own home.

The victim said there was no time to react as he was held at gunpoint with his daughter just steps away from the home.

His wife said she was inside with their other daughter when it happened, captured on camera inside from their front window.

"Right in front of your house, I mean, that's insane. Nobody ever expects that."

Ting Chui, 42, is in disbelief and still recovering from the assault caught on his home surveillance camera on South Emerald Avenue near 26th Street.

It was around 3:15 p.m. on Friday when Chui got his 4-year-old daughter out of the car. She was waiting on the sidewalk with an orange bag in her hand after they had come home from school, and it was a Halloween gift from another parent. Seconds later, a man was running towards them from across the street. He goes right for Chui, the suspect, with both hands on the gun, pointing it at his face, while his daughter looks on just steps away.

"He was demanding my car keys, my phone, I kind of resisted on the wallet, because I got so much stuff in there, and then he hit me in the face ... it's still swollen," Chui said.

Right after the first suspect pistol whips him, two other men run up — one goes for Chui's pockets and the other goes for his car. His daughter was still watching as the struggle ensued.

"They just jumped into my car and just left," he said.

Police said they recovered Chui's car about three miles away on the West Side. Chui said it's no longer drivable, and he saw a bullet hole in the hood of his car.

"I don't think they crashed it. I think they got shot at or something," he said.

Chui said the men weren't masked and is hoping someone would recognize them. While he feels lucky they left behind his laptop, he said his main priority is his daughter.

"I was more concerned for her, because it could traumatize her," he said.

Chicago police have not made any arrests. They would not confirm if the Chui's car was involved in any other crimes or shooting before it was recovered.