Video documents suspected road-rage shooting that wounded Chicago Police officer in Irving Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 on Monday evening obtained surveillance video showing the moment an off-duty Chicago Police officer was shot during what has been described as a road rage incident.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday last week near the intersection of Addison Street and Elston Avenue in the Irving Park neighborhood.

The video shows a black sport-utility vehicle being driven by the 27-year-old officer pull up behind at bigger SUV. Seconds later, the driver in the bigger SUV drives in reverse behind the officer's car, pushing it.

A lose look then shows someone in the back seat leaning out and firing a gun. Sixteen seconds later, the off-duty officer gets out of her car and walks across the street for help.

The off-duty officer was shot in the face. She was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and was released Wednesday night.

The suspect fled, but later, police were attempting to stop a dark-colored vehicle in the 5000 block of West Lawrence Avenue -- in Jefferson Park north and west of the original scene. During the encounter, the suspect vehicle struck two CPD squad cars and one officer fired their weapon.

The CPD said no individuals were struck in that incident, and no injuries were reported. The suspect vehicle then fled in the dark-colored vehicle and escaped.

Northeastern Illinois University police later found the unoccupied vehicle in the 5800 block of North Drake Avenue, just east of Peterson Park and North Park Village, and about three miles north of the shooting that started it all.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern said the officer had just been relieved of her police powers the Saturday before. Police declined to elaborate, citing personnel matters, but multiple sources confirmed to CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot that the officer was relieved of her police powers due to a positive drug test.

Meanwhile, a hunt for the shooter continues.