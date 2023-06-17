Video shows gunmen opening fire on man in front of grandparents' Calumet City house

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) -- Gunmen fired at least 18 shots recently – killing a south suburban man in front of his grandparents' home in Calumet City.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry spoke Friday to the victim's grieving father, as police searched for his son's killers – and a motive.

Surveillance video shows two gunmen opening fire on Zamyr McGee-Bohannon. The windows left broken by the gunfire are a reflection of McGee Bohannon's father's shattered heart after losing his 20-year-old son.

Zamyr McGee-Bohannon Family Photo

"I'm trying to hold up," said Javoris Bohannon, "and it's rough."

Bohannon said for reasons unknown, the men sat outside his son's grandparents' house in Calumet City – and waited for Zamyr to ring the doorbell.

"Some guys were sitting right across, and got out and started shooting him up," said Bohannon.

The video shows Zamyr running off the porch and taking cover.

"He was shot in the yard," Bohannon said.

The video does not show Zamyr getting shot.

"The first time I seen it; I watched it, I had to turn the volume down on it," Bohannon said. "Anytime I watch it from now on, I have to turn the volume down."

But the video does show the gunmen jumping out of the vehicle – both with guns in hand.

"They need to be off the streets," Bohannon said.

The family shared the video with Calumet City police – and they want you to watch, in hopes of find the people bold enough to let off so many rounds in the neighborhood.

"About 40 shots," Bohannon said.

As police look for the shooters, they also want to talk about those who dropped Zamyr off.

"My son was in the car with three other witnesses," Bohannon said, "and they're scared to come forward."

Yet, Calumet City police said one of those witnesses returned fire – and none are helping the investigation. This Father's Day weekend, a grieving dad begged the community – and even the gunmen – to have a heart.

"They're hiding out in somebody's house right now," Bohannon said. "For the killers that killed my son, you don't have to kill nobody else."

Some of the bullets came inside the house where the grandparents were. Thankfully, they were no injured.

Calumet City police – along with the investigators from the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force – are actively working the case.