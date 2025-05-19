Video shows delivery driver in restricted area at O'Hare International Airport

Video has been released of an incident this past weekend in which a DoorDash delivery driver drove miles through a secured and restricted area at O'Hare International Airport.

The Chicago Department of Aviation said that there were no disruptions to operations at O'Hare, and that the area was swept by Chicago police. But the department did not address how the driver was able to get onto the tarmac.

Video shows the moment police and airport security caught up with a food delivery driver on the tarmac at O'Hare near United Airlines Gate C16 around noon Saturday.

The unauthorized red car evaded security and somehow ended up next to a plane.

"A lot of very bad things can happen," said Ben Coleman, a former Federal Aviation Administration safety inspector and investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board. "Once they get in there, they really don't know what to do."

Coleman said there are supposed to be safeguards to prevent such an incident.

"It's not supposed to happen, and that's the reason we have security posts, security guards," Coleman said, "and we have a myriad of different things that are supposed to stop that from happening."

Police said the 36-year-old man accidentally drove past a gate into a restricted area. Police audio suggests it took 16 minutes from the time cameras caught the car entering O'Hare to United Airlines calling police.

Lincoln Security Services is contracted to secure several access points at O'Hare. Jim Pitts, the company's chief operating officer, released the following statement:

"We are aware of the reported incident and are actively investigating in coordination with airport authorities. While the facts are still under review, we would caution against drawing conclusions based on incomplete or secondhand information. "Lincoln Security Services is one component of the airport's multi-layered security system, designed to protect the integrity of O'Hare's operations. With tens of thousands of vehicles, employees, and support vendors moving through the airport daily, our team is trained and equipped to monitor for anomalies and respond swiftly. In this case, the situation was identified and mitigated within minutes — demonstrating the value of multi-layered safeguards and prompt coordination. "Lincoln maintains a strong safety record at O'Hare International Airport, supported by rigorous quality assurance protocols and extensive officer training on access control, perimeter security standards, and multi-agency response protocols. "The safety and security of the airport community is our highest priority. We appreciate the opportunity to respond and will quickly share additional information, if appropriate, once the investigation is complete and in alignment with CDA communication protocols."

Meanwhile, Coleman said incidents like the one last weekend are less out-of-the-ordinary than they seem.

Surveillance video from February shows the moment a motorist drove a car onto the tarmac at the Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Kentucky.

In November 2020, a pursuit played out on the taxiway at the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles after a driver busted through a fence. In June 2021, also in Los Angeles, a car crashed through a gate and crossed two runways at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The Chicago Department of Aviation released this statement regarding the incident at O'Hare this past weekend:

"The safety and security of the traveling public, airport workers, and airport facilities remain the top priorities of the CDA. Over the weekend, an individual unaffiliated with airport operations was located in a secured area at O'Hare International Airport. The incident is under investigation by the CDA in partnership with the Chicago Police Department. There were no operational disruptions or safety incidents reported, and the area was promptly swept by CPD and Aviation Security personnel out of an abundance of caution. Questions regarding charges or law enforcement actions should be directed to the Chicago Police Department. The CDA is taking this matter seriously and will use the findings of the investigation to inform any necessary follow-up or corrective measures."

DoorDash said the incident Saturday appeared to be simply a case of a driver getting lost.