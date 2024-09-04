Watch CBS News
Chicago man killed, two other people injured in Wisconsin UTV crash

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man was killed in a UTV accident over the weekend in Wisconsin.

Around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, Juneau County Sheriff's deputies responded to a UTV accident in Necedah Township, and found a UTV with three people in a ditch on the side of the road.

The driver, 52-year-old Victor Navas, of Chicago, was pronounced dead.

The front-seat passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The rear-seat passenger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff's officials said neither Navas nor the rear-seat passenger were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation on Wednesday.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

