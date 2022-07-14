Watch CBS News
Victims, survivors of Henry Pratt mass shooting in Aurora awarded $60 million

/ CBS Chicago

Victims, survivors awarded $60 million in Henry Pratt mass shooting
Victims, survivors awarded $60 million in Henry Pratt mass shooting 00:39

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Survivors and victims' families in a mass shooting in Aurora have been awarded $60 million.

The judgments were entered against the estate of the shooter, Gary Martin, and were split among two of the survivors, the estates of the five victims killed, and two bystanders who saw part of the shooting spree.

In 2019, Martin opened fire inside the Henry Pratt Company -- killing five of his coworkers, and injuring others, including five Aurora police officers, before he was shot and killed by police.

Lawsuits against Illinois State Police can now move forward. State police are being sued for failures in the FOID card system that let Martin buy a gun.

First published on July 14, 2022 / 4:23 PM

