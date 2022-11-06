2 women identified after being found shot to death inside Hobart, Indiana home

HOBART, Ind. (CBS) – Two women found dead inside a home in Hobart, Indiana Friday have been identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Around 3:30 p.m., police were called to the home, in the 400 block of Ruta Drive in Hobart, for a welfare check.

Building maintenance met officers when they arrived, and the officers went into the residence to check on the occupants, police said.

Officers found the two women unresponsive and bleeding from multiple places on their bodies.

The victims have been identified as 20-year-old Destiny Loreal Jackson and 19-year-old Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad by the coroner's office. Their deaths are ruled a homicide with both having multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hobart police Corporal Crawford at (219) 942-4774 or e-mail at zcrawford@cityofhobart.org or Corporal Gallagher at (219) 942-4991 or by e-mail at mgallagher@cityofhobart.org.

Police said there is no indication that the public is at risk.