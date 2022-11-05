Watch CBS News
Two people found dead and bleeding in Hobart, Indiana home

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

HOBART, Ind. (CBS) -- Two people were found dead Friday afternoon in a home in Hobart, Indiana.

At 3:3 0 p.m., police were called to the 400 block of Ruta Drive in Hobart for a welfare check. Building maintenance met officers when they arrived, and the officers went into the residence to check on the occupants, police said.

Officers found two people unresponsive and bleeding from multiple places on their bodies.

The victims have not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hobart police Corporal Crawford at (219) 942-4774 or e-mail at zcrawford@cityofhobart.org or Corporal Gallagher at (219) 942-4991 or by e-mail at mgallagher@cityofhobart.org.

Police said there is no indication that the public is at risk.

