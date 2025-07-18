Watch CBS News
Passenger killed in multivehicle crash on Edens Expressway in Northbrook, Illinois, ID'd

Jeramie Bizzle
The man killed in the multivehicle crash Wednesday morning in the northbound lanes of the Edens Expressway in Northbrook, Illinois, was identified.

Illinois State Police troopers said they responded to a crash involving at least five vehicles in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Dundee Road around 10:40 a.m.

Emergency responders arrived and found a single-vehicle crash involving a Toyota Sienna minivan with significant damage in a construction zone. 

The victim, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to Endeavor Health Highland Park Hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room. 

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 60-year-old Jianzhong Tan from Chicago. 

An autopsy conducted on Thursday determined that he died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

Another 60-year-old man was killed in a three-car crash in the same location a week prior.    

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

