Fatal 3-car crash shuts down traffic on southbound I-94 near Dundee Road in Northbrook, Illinois

Illinois State Police said there are major traffic impacts following a three-vehicle crash in Northbrook near Dundee Road.

State police said they were called to the scene in the southbound lanes of the Edens Expressway around 12:30 p.m. near milepost 30 at Dundee Road near Route 41.

Police have not given details about what kinds of cars were involved in the crash, or how many people were injured or killed.

All southbound lanes of I-94 are closed at Dundee Road. The Dundee Road southbound ramp to I-94 and the southbound lanes of Lake Cook Road to I-94 are also closed. Police did not say how long they expect the closures to last.

State police said the crash scene is still active and the investigation is ongoing. Drivers should seek alternate routes and are advised to avoid the area. Delays on I-94 south should be expected.