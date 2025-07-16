Watch CBS News
Northbound Edens Expressway closed in Northbrook, Illinois, after 5-vehicle crash

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

The northbound lanes of the Edens Expressway have been shut down in Northbrook, Illinois, after at least five vehicles were involved in a crash late Wednesday morning.

Illinois State Police said, around 10:40 a.m., troopers responded to a crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Dundee Road involving five vehicles.

All northbound lanes were closed after the crash.

There was no immediate word on injuries or the cause of the crash.

The southbound lanes of the Edens Expressway were closed for several hours on July 8 after a 60-year-old man was killed in a three-car crash in the same location.

