Man, 24, identified in fatal house fire in Portage, Indiana

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the victim of a deadly fire in Portage, Indiana, over the weekend.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Portage Fire Department responded to a single-story home in the 300 block of Camelot Estates for a fire with possible entrapment.

Flames and heavy smoke were seen coming from the north end of the residence. Firefighters immediately performed suppression and search-and-rescue operations.

Crews found a man unresponsive inside a bedroom on the south end of the home. He was removed, and lifesaving measures were performed at the scene.

The victim was taken to St. Mary Medical Center, where he later died. The office identified him as 24-year-old Inikko Irizarry.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.