Vicitms robbed at gunpoint while trying to purchase vehicle from Facebook Marketplace

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning buyers after two people were robbed while trying to buy a car from Facebook Marketplace on Wednesday.

The robberies happened in the Washington Park and Fuller Park neighborhoods during the afternoon hours.

They say the victim inquired about a vehicle for sale and arranged to meet with the seller. The victim arrived at the agreed-upon location and was met by a woman.

At that time, three men would approach, displayed handguns, and demand the victim's money.

The offenders took the victim's money and fled the scene inside a vehicle.

Incident times and locations:

5300 block of South Calumet Avenue at 1:00 p.m.

300 block of West 42nd Place at 5:45 p.m.

The suspects are described as an African American woman between 25-30 years of age, and using the name "Diamond" and three African-American men between 20-25 years of age.

What you can do:

Always be aware of your surroundings

Report suspicious activity immediately

If you are confronted by an assailant remain calm

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.)

Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8380