Vicitms robbed at gunpoint while trying to purchase vehicle from Facebook Marketplace
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning buyers after two people were robbed while trying to buy a car from Facebook Marketplace on Wednesday.
The robberies happened in the Washington Park and Fuller Park neighborhoods during the afternoon hours.
They say the victim inquired about a vehicle for sale and arranged to meet with the seller. The victim arrived at the agreed-upon location and was met by a woman.
At that time, three men would approach, displayed handguns, and demand the victim's money.
The offenders took the victim's money and fled the scene inside a vehicle.
Incident times and locations:
- 5300 block of South Calumet Avenue at 1:00 p.m.
- 300 block of West 42nd Place at 5:45 p.m.
The suspects are described as an African American woman between 25-30 years of age, and using the name "Diamond" and three African-American men between 20-25 years of age.
What you can do:
- Always be aware of your surroundings
- Report suspicious activity immediately
- If you are confronted by an assailant remain calm
- Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.)
- Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police
- If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information
- Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8380
