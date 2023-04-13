Watch CBS News
Local News

Vicitms robbed at gunpoint while trying to purchase vehicle from Facebook Marketplace

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning buyers after two people were robbed while trying to buy a car from Facebook Marketplace on Wednesday.

The robberies happened in the Washington Park and Fuller Park neighborhoods during the afternoon hours. 

They say the victim inquired about a vehicle for sale and arranged to meet with the seller.  The victim arrived at the agreed-upon location and was met by a woman.  

At that time, three men would approach, displayed handguns, and demand the victim's money.  

The offenders took the victim's money and fled the scene inside a vehicle.  

Incident times and locations: 

  • 5300 block of South Calumet Avenue at 1:00 p.m.  
  • 300 block of West 42nd Place at 5:45 p.m.  

The suspects are described as an African American woman between 25-30 years of age, and using the name "Diamond" and three African-American men between 20-25 years of age. 

What you can do:  

  • Always be aware of your surroundings 
  • Report suspicious activity immediately 
  • If you are confronted by an assailant remain calm  
  • Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.)  
  • Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police 
  • If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information  
  • Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8380 

First published on April 13, 2023 / 4:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.