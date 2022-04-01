Veteran Fenwick High School teacher and coach John Quinn, brother of former Gov. Pat Quinn, on administrative leave after misconduct allegations

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Disturbing allegations have surfaced against an esteemed teacher at Fenwick High School in Oak Park – who is also the brother of former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn.

As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday night, a video posted online by a Fenwick grad earlier this week has now been viewed more than 30,000 times. Meanwhile, effective Thursday, John Quinn has been placed on administrative leave pending a third-party investigation.

John Quinn himself graduated from Fenwick High School, and he has been a fixture in the Social Studies department there and is enshrined as a hall-of-fame basketball coach. He led the Friars for nearly 30 years until 2013.

He is also the younger brother of the former Illinois governor.

Now, these new allegations of misconduct against John Quinn have landed at the private Catholic school in Oak Park.

Former student Helen Quinn Pasin - no relation to John Quinn - identified herself in a video posted online this week.

"I can't sit by while my abuser still works at Fenwick High School," Pasin said in the online video.

In the clip, Pasin detailed at least 10 instances of unwanted touching from 2012 to 2014. She read a letter she sent to administrators back in December.

"He'd stop me, wrap his arms around me, put me in almost a headlock, press his cheek and even his lips against my face, and ask me about my love life," Pasin read from the letter in the video. She claimed Quinn once did this "while looking me up and down making noises like he was growling."

Oak Park police said Pasin filed a police report last September — adding the Cook County State's Attorney's office did not find enough evidence for a felony charge. A misdemeanor was a possibility, but the statute of limitations had passed.

Thus, the police investigation closed without any charges.

"I'm deeply concerned that he still works there, and I want him out of the school," Pasin said.

The video was posted Monday. Since then, Fenwick has placed Quinn on administrative leave.

Fenwick High School President Fr. Richard Peddicord, O.P. issued the following letter to the school community this week:

"Dear Fenwick Community, "As some of you know, this morning a Fenwick alumna posted a video detailing her experience as a student at Fenwick and our handling of a serious matter involving a faculty member. Please be assured that we took, and are taking, her allegations seriously and the inquiry into the incidents she describes is ongoing. "Fenwick has been in contact with the Oak Park Police Department regarding this matter. Their investigation concluded this past fall, and no charges were brought. "Through an independent third party, Fenwick has offered to provide a forum the alumna finds acceptable to make a statement in detail, but nonetheless we are moving ahead with the investigation of the conduct she brought to our attention in December 2021. "The safety of the young people entrusted to our care is of the utmost importance to us. If anyone feels he or she has suffered abuse or other misconduct at Fenwick, we ask them to come forward with any information and to receive the help and healing they deserve."

CBS 2 exchanged emails with Pasin, and she wasn't available for an interview Thursday afternoon. We also attempted to reach John Quinn for a statement, and he did not respond.

Again, no charges have been filed in this case, and at this point, the police department has wrapped up its investigation.