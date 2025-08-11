Chicago to install 50 flood sensors providing real-time alerts of flash flooding

A new high-tech system that works to warn people about flash flooding is launching in the city on Monday.

The technology was announced back in July, days after rain flooded out streets and homes on the south and southwest sides of Chicago.

The city partnered with Verizon, Hyfi, and the Center for Neighborhood Technology to install 50 sensors across Chicago.

The sensors will give city officials, first responders, and eventually residents real-time alerts about flooding through an app. It's unclear how soon Chicagoans could begin registering for real-time alerts on their phones about flooding.

A demonstration on how the technology works will be presented at an event in Fulton Market at noon.