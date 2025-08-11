Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago to install 50 flood sensors providing real-time alerts of flash flooding

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A new high-tech system that works to warn people about flash flooding is launching in the city on Monday.

The technology was announced back in July, days after rain flooded out streets and homes on the south and southwest sides of Chicago.

The city partnered with Verizon, Hyfi, and the Center for Neighborhood Technology to install 50 sensors across Chicago.

The sensors will give city officials, first responders, and eventually residents real-time alerts about flooding through an app. It's unclear how soon Chicagoans could begin registering for real-time alerts on their phones about flooding.

A demonstration on how the technology works will be presented at an event in Fulton Market at noon.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue