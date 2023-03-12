Over 2 dozen vehicles burglarized at Amazon facility in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – Police are investigating after 30 cars were burglarized in the parking lot of an Amazon facility in Joliet overnight.

Police say officers responded to the facility, located at 250 Emerald Drive, after receiving reports of property damage to numerous vehicles of Amazon employees.

A preliminary investigation determined that the windows of the cars were shattered between 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday.

Many of the victims reported items were removed from their cars during those times.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detectives at 815-724-3240. Tipsters can also submit information anonymously by contacting Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.